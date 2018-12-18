AUDIO: WWE women superstars will top bill at Wrestlemania, vows Sheffield FlyDSA Arena bound Bayley

MOVE over Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Triple H and all those other big guys...girl power is here to stay and WWE women wrestlers will top the bill at Wrestlemania.

Or so vows popular World Wrestling Entertainment female star Bayley.

And don't be surprised if the 29-year-old former Raw and NXT Women's Champion is the one making history.

One of the biggest names in women's wrestling she is on the roster when the WWE 2019 Live Tour hits Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Thursday, May 16.

Bayley, aged 29, from California, wows millions of WWE fans on its action packed TV shows every week, features in its globally successful WWE computer games, has had eight toy action figures made in her image and has 1.2m Twitter followers of her own.

Now she is spreading the word in the UK when she joins Sasha Banks, already the first women to headline a WWE pay-per-view event and the first to compete in a Hell in a Cell match, with a Sheffield event alongside the likes of Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax, Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor.

The male dominated business has had its female wrestling superstars in the past including Trish Stratus, Lita, Torrie Wison and Stephanie McMahon. But it is now in a new golden era.

WWE dropped its female wrestling term diva at 2016's WrestleMania 32 when the new Women's Championship was introduced and it refers to its female talent as women superstars or simply superstars.

Bayley believes it is now time for Wrestlemania - WWE's top annual tournament - ito be headlined by women who have made it even more cool for girls to become fans and wrestlers.

"Oh yes, I believe it definitely will happen," says Bayley, in our exclusive chat - to hear the full interview CLICK HERE.

"I don't know when or where but with everything we've accomplished over the past few years I definitely know its going to happen. I don't know who it will be. But I can't wait for the day."

Bayley is thrilled to be inspiring today's young girls to follow in her footsteps.

"It's very cool to inspire other girls to be a WWE star. They used to say it wasn't a girlie thing and it's something i used to get all the time - they looked at me weird because I watched wrestling. But now it's such a normal thing to be a fan and cool to be a female superstar some day.

"I love meeting kids and hearing teenagers say they want to train. It's a dream come true."

She said of the forthcoming live tour: "If you've never been to a live WWE show it's an experience you will never forget. There's a very special energy in the crowd.

"If you don't know who to cheer for, the person next to you does, so you can just scream along with them.

"It will make you happy, sad, or mad. You are allowed to yell anything you want to.

"You could end up with a wrestler in your lap.Sometimes we go over the barricades so you might end up with sweat on you. We have a very special connection with the fans and you really do feel like you are a part of the show because you are.

"Come share this moment and magic with us."