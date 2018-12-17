AUDIO PREVIEW: 'This Is Me helped me beat the bullies', reveals Sheffield bound X Factor star Scarlett Lee

THIS Is Me singing sensation Scarlett Lee today revealed it was The Greatest Showman anthem that helped her to deal with cruel bullies and make it through to The X Factor Final

The 21-year-old - about to perform with other finalists on The X Factor Live 2019 tour, playing Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Sunday, February 24, at 3pm - had to deal with online trolls who mocked her weight and called her fat.

But she beat them and captured the hearts of the nation with her rendition of Hollywood musical hit song This Is Me - the ode to being scarred and bruised but still proudly celebrating who we are.

She said of the catchy, rousing Golden Globe winning ballad, sung in the PT Barnum film by Keala Settle as bearded lady, Leetie Lutz: "It's like somebody had written that song for me."

In an exclusive chat - hear the full interview online here - Scarlett, dubbed the X Factor's Greatest Showgirl, says she hopes to inspire others to beat the bullies by following their dreams.

She said: "I always make sure I have an emotional connection with a song's lyrics. I remember looking at these and it was line after line...like 'I'm brave, I'm bruised'.

"What had happened to me was like being dropped into thousands and thousands of ants who were attacking me with nasty words and bulling me. And that song was my breakthrough point. Like I'm here and can deal with it. I'm stronger than what I will ever be.

"My advice to people is if you have a dream to make it into a reality and not to be left on the shelf. My mum always told me if you want something in life, you are going to have to go and get it, because everyone else can't get it for you - you are the one that needs it and I've always been a fighter."

The top eight artists confirmed to go on the tour also include winner Dalton Harris, third placed Anthony Russell, Bradford's own Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

Becca Dudley will be returning as host.

Scarlett says she s still pinching herself as runner up to Dalton - she bravely auditioned for the latest season when she only made it to the Six Chair Challenge stage the previous year.

She said: "You have a lot of people telling you that you are not good enough. I've been bullied so, so bad and I'm always going to have those scars but I would never let it affect me again and I'm really happy with how far I've come with being gracious about being here. I always thought if I didn't get through i would come back and do another thing. You've just always got to be positive about it.

'You've just got to have a thick skin in this industry.'

Now though she admits to weeping social media tears of joy as she reads loving messages from fans.

"They are so amazing. I cry every single night - like last night I was laying on the bed, reading through tweets, and I'm so mind blown by the support," she said.

"If it wasn't for them my dream would have never come true.

"And it's all because of the people at home voting for me who have changed my life. I just want to be a positive role model for them. Everything I do from now on is thanks to them. I'm just so so grateful to have the fans that I have."

