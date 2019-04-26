VIDEO: The Sherlocks play intimate gig to reopen refurbished Scotts Menswear at Meadowhall

South Yorkshire rockers The Sherlocks performed an intimate gig to reopen the refurbished Scotts Menswear store at Meadowhall.

It follows the release last week of single I've Gotta Be Me, featured in the new SKODA car TV ad, which put them in front of millions of people when it made its debut last weekend during Britain's Got Talent.

The Sherlocks are two sets of Bolton On Dearne brothers, Kiaran Crook, lead vocals and rhythm guitar, and Brandon Crook, drums, Josh Davidson, vocals and lead guitar, and Andy Davidson, backing vocals and bass Guitar.

Next up they play Live At Leeds on May 4 and the Bolton On Dearne four piece support the Kaiser Chiefs at Elland Road on June 8.

Their second album, a follow up to their chart smash hit debut, Live For The Moment, is due out later this year. It was recorded at the legendary Parr Street studios in Liverpool and was produced by James Skelly, frontman singer and guitarist with In The Morning indie stars The Coral.

Josh said they were excited to play tracks from the the next album, but album details - including the title and release date, are all under wraps.

He confirmed it would be out before the end of the year and promised fans: "We've take a step forward. It's a brilliant album. It took us about four weeks to record it in Liverpool with James Skelly."

Kiaran said of the Meadowhall gig: "It was our first of the year, so it was he chance for us to try out some new songs and get a bit of the ring rust off.

"Scotts have alway been good to us and invite us down to events. It's a bit of a favour really. We all shop at Scotts.

"We enjoy doing stuff like this anyway. Small gigs are a chance to meet the fans and get a bit more intimate, to talk to people."

Brandon said they are now looking forward to playing two other Yorkshire gigs on bigger stages. He said: "Live At Leeds next weekend will be our first proper festival back this year. Then, later this summer, playing with the Kaiser Chiefs and the Vaccines at Elland Road will be our first ever stadium gig in the UK.

"We've got a lot of festivals coming up. We've moved higher up the bill. And we're doing quite a bit in Europe, trying to crack that market."

Andy, talking about the Skoda TV ad, said they jumped at the chance to put themselves in front of millions of TV viewers and make new fans.

The Sherlocks at Scotts Menswear in Meadowhall. Photos: Marisa Cashill

He added: "We got offered to do the advert, involving four other artists from different genres and we did a cover of a Sammy Davis Jr song. We did a huge production and it seems to have exploded. It's dong really well."

David Habershon, Scotts Menswear Marketing Co-ordnator, said: "We know The Sherlocks, they are a big band with local connections so we were delighted to get them down after we refurbished the store.

"We are getting a lot of bands involved with Scotts because we think indie music is a huge part of fashion. Scotts has been in the centre for over 10 years. We stock premium menswear, so we've got the likes of Lacoste, Nike, adidas and more."

The Sherlocks performing live at Scotts Menswear in Meadowhall.

The Sherlocks frontman Kiaran Crook