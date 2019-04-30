VIDEO PREVIEW: Disney On Ice bringing largest ever show to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - tickets now on sale

Disney On Ice will celebrate 100 Years of Magic when it's largest ever ice spectacular skates into Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena later this year - with tickets now on sale.

This ultimate Disney On Ice production - with nine shows at FlyDSA Arena from Wednesday to Sunday, November 6 to 10 - features more than 50 of Disney’s most beloved and unforgettable characters, celebrating 14 treasured stories, from Snow White to Frozen, with beautiful costumes, stunning choreography, intricate sets and a sing-along score of classic songs,

Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals will take to the ice to honour the legacy of Walt Disney.

Audiences visit the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King, travel on an adventure in friendship with thd cast of Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty & The Beast.

Fans will enter the magical kingdom of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen and journey up the North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff, as they help royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover that true love conquers all.

Families will also find themselves dancing out of their seats as a collection of Disney melodies like Hakuna Matata, You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Let It Go fills the arena.

Rock out to Turtle Rock with Nemo, Dory, Squirt and his turtle friends, and fall in love with a musical montage of dazzling prince and princess pairs skating to At Last I See the Light, A Whole New World and more.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring bringing together everyone’s favourite Disney characters from Snow White, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna,” said Producer Nicole Feld.

“Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love.”

Producer Kenneth Feld.added: “This is a show, more than any other, which is truly for everybody.

Disney On Ice will celebrate 100 Years of Magic when it's largest ever ice spectacular skates into Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena November 6 to 10, 2019

“When I sit with the audience, I see those that are grandparents, like I am, enjoying a lot of the classic Disney stories, while young kids and parents really respond to modern day favourites like Frozen.”

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Exeter, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Nottingham, and London from September 20, 2019 to January 5, 2020.

For the complete list of tour dates, head to www.disneyonice.co.uk

