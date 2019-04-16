Unique Elvis Presley show on stage in Sheffield with his band, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Priscilla Presley

Elvis is finally back in the building!

The show will see the King once again up close on screen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live on stage. This year they will also be joined by The TCB Band – Elvis’ original and long-time backing band.

Marking 50 years since Elvis’ triumphant return to live performing - as he took up his infamous Las Vegas residency in 1969 - the 2019 tour will feature very special personal appearances from Elvis’s wife Priscilla Presley and long-term Elvis associate Jerry Schilling, who will be sharing intimate stories, personal photos plus rare home movies.

Priscilla said: We’re BACK and better than ever! I am thrilled and honoured to be returning to the UK. Please join me live on stage to present this brand new show backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra , Elvis’s TCB Band, never before seen new footage of Elvis, and more surprises, including, Jerry Schilling and myself on stage sharing our stories.

“This will be a once-in-a-lifetime show... you won’t want to miss.”

Tickets are on sale now for the show at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield on November 28. Ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56 or go online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.