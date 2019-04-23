Travel to Narnia from Sheffield library in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe show

Hallam89 Theatre Club are branching out by taking their successful production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe to an unusual venue.

They presented the C S Lewis classic to impressed audiences at the University Drama Studio in February and now the show is transferring for a single performance to Stannington on Sunday (April 28).

Lovers of the story will know that it begins and ends in an old house but the two brothers and two sisters staying there pass through the famous wardrobe into a magical land called Narnia and have mighty adventures there.

In this production, Stannington Library will act as the old house whilst Narnia will be located in the adjacent Stannington Park.

Audience members will follow the players through a specially-constructed ‘wardrobe’ to watch the action, before returning inside for the conclusion of the story.

Tickets are available to callers at Stannington Library, Uppergate Road, Stannington (adult £3, child £1.50, family £8) or from eventbrite.co.uk with the website’s booking fee added. The performance runs from 3pm.