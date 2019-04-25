Tramlines 2019 comedy line up announced including TV stars Phil Jupitus, Reginald D Hunter and Shappi Khorsandi

Tramlines bosses have announced a top line up of TV comedy stars including Phil Jupitus, Reginald D Hunter and Shappi Khorsandi.

Andre Vincent, Alistair Barrie, Daniel Muggleton and Thomas Green are also on the bill during the three day music and comedy festival at Hillsborough Park, Friday to Sunday, July 19 to 21.

A further wave of breaking music talent has also been confirmed to play the city-based festival, including Yonaka, Georgia, Skinny Living, Otherkin and Cassia.

Already announced are Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Manic Street Preachers, Two Door Cinema Club, The Courteeners, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Happy Mondays, Peter Hook and the Light, Miles Kane, Reverend and The Makers, Lewis Capaldi, Annie Mac, Tom Grennan, Doves, Everly Pregnant Brothers and more.

Bosses say weekend tickets are now very limited - with 95 per cent sold - and tier five weekend tickets are still on sale but unlikely for long, priced at £75.50 plus booking fee

The introduction of comedy at Tramlines, hosted by Sheffield institution, the Leadmill, proved such a big hit last year that a side-splitting second year of comedy programming was planned this year, say bosses.

Topping the bill on Saturday night is the American expat who Brits now call one of their own, Reginald D Hunter. The Georgia-born comic is currently celebrating 20 years as a comedian living and performing in the UK with a huge 40-date national tour where in his southern drawl, he’ll have audiences keeling over with his distinctive take on race, sexuality and politics.

Most will recognise his face from TV appearances on Have I Got News For You and the widely popular BBC2 series documenting the growth of American popular song, Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up, Songs Of The Border.

Headlining on Sunday is stand-up comedian, actor and performance poet, Phil Jupitus. The former team captain of 19 years on BBC Two’s popular music quiz Never Mind the Buzzcocks, has a career-long connection with the music industry. He toured universities supporting bands such as Billy Bragg, the Style Council and The Housemartins, directed the Brit Awards-nominated music video for Bragg's ‘Sexuality’ in 1991 and has been a DJ numerous times at Glastonbury.

Shappi Khorsandi, who established a name for herself in 2006 with a sell-out Edinburgh show, Asylum Speaker, has since travelled to all corners of the globe, appeared on countless TV & Radio shows including, Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Just a Minute and other flagship Radio 4 programmes.

The remaining lineup features a mix of in-demand and conquering comedians.

Situation comic and all-round entertainer, Andre Vincent, has a 30-year career which includes writing credits for Channel 4’s The 11 O’clock Show and co-creating The Late Edition, as hosted by Marcus Brigstocke.

He’s joined by fellow Brit Alistair Barrie, a regular at London’s world-famous Comedy Store and a core member of their weekly topical ‘Cutting Edge’ team.

The laughs continue to roll with the Australian born but UK-based, Thomas Green, who’ll deliver his engaging-storytelling style of comedy, which combined with his quick-witted exchanges and improv, which means audience members at Tramlines should think twice about heckling.

Also flying the Aussie flag is Daniel Muggleton who’ll bring to the proceedings his ‘hilarious’ observations as reviewed at the Edinburgh Festival.

Tramlines Festival is also announcing another batch of new talent for the 2019 lineup, which spans genres from disco to rock and pop, from the internationally acclaimed to the hottest breaking bands.

The latest additions include; Brighton four-piece, Yonaka, and post-grime pop singer,Georgia, both who’ve received high accolades from The Guardian as ‘One To Watch’; West Yorkshire’s Skinny Living who have supported Jake Bugg; Irish rock band, Otherkin, and indie band Cassia whose talents were affirmed with a Radio 1 BBC Introducing Track of the Week for their 2017 single, 100 Times Over.

An outdoor cinema, family friendly area, and handpicked food and craft ales will also return.

"Whilst the Tramlines line up gets bigger each year, it remains seriously good value for money," said a spokes person.

"Weekend tickets have sold quicker than ever and are now on fifth tier and priced from £75.50 plus booking fee for all three days. VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 granting access to the private VIP area situated right next to the main stage with private bars, food stalls and toilets. Under 12s go for free."

