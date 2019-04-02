This is why Zog at Sheffield City Hall has been cancelled

A performance of the children’s show Zog at Sheffield City Hall has been cancelled after a cast member fell ill.

Bosses at the venue and Freckle Productions apologised to ticket-holders as they broke the news today.

Zog at Sheffield Theatres

They said this morning’s performance was able to go ahead but the cast member’s condition had ‘worsened considerably’ this afternoon, meaning it was impossible to put on the afternoon show.

READ MORE: Police divers at Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield

Customers affected have been assured they will be automatically refunded.

The show is based on the book of the same name by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, about a hapless young pupil’s struggles at dragon school.

This was the last day in a three-day run of the Easter holiday show at City Hall.

READ MORE: Disabled man screamed ‘get off me’ as security guards threw him out of Meadowhall

Sheffield City Hall said: “Unforunately this afternoon’s performance of Zog at Sheffield City Hall was cancelled due to a cast member being taken ill.

“We were able to present the morning’s performance, and whilst every endeavour was made to ensure the second performance could go ahead, the cast member’s condition worsened considerably this afternoon.

“We apologise wholeheartedly for the inconvenience caused to those in attendance. All customers will automatically be refunded.

READ MORE: Baseball bat and crowbar found hidden in Sheffield park just days after attacks

“Any customers with further queries are advised to contact the City Hall box office on 0114 278 9789 or email customerservices@sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.”