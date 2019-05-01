The 40-year-old VHS that took Sheffield back to the height of its Roxy days

It was the long lost late night episode that proved Sheffield’s Roxy venue really was the king of late 1980s clubland – and its re-discovery is building excitement around this weekend’s ‘Back to The Roxy’ party.

It was Bonfire Night, Saturday November 5 1988, and the city’s Roxy nightclub was packed to the rafters. Over 2,000 clubgoers knew it was their chance to shine on national TV as they were recording legendary nightclub-based show, the Hitman & Her, starring Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan.

Local crowds ensured the Roxy was a sell out as the likes of chart toppers like the London Boys and Royal House from New York performed and various Sheffield clubbers were plucked out of the audience to participate in regular games such as “pass the mic!” and “showing out”.

Joe Roberts remembers the night well: “The fact the show was coming created a buzz for weeks before in Sheffield. It was our chance to grab a bit of the limelight in the day before social media and mobile phones. We loved it!”

The show was recorded live, edited on-the-fly and broadcast later that night – often not being screened until 3am.

June Feek’s son was that excited to appear on the show he rang his mum at home in Brinsworth to ensure she recorded it.

June Feek, who is now 68, said: “I ended up having to stay up until about 4am to ensure it was recorded!”

Her son, Chris, came forward with the VHS tape which has been kept safe for over 30 years.

Organisers of this weekend’s ‘Back To The Roxy’ reunion party are planning to screen parts of the rare footage at the event which is being at the 02 Academy this Saturday, May 4th.

‘Back to the Roxy’ is set to be one of the city’s biggest reunion parties in recent years. As well as the dance-inspired sounds that thousands would dance to every Friday and Saturday on the Roxy dancefloor, the event also offers a room two celebrating the venue’s Rock Night that used to run every Monday. Room three hosts Electro ‘80s – a celebration of the sounds of the era.

You can view the Hitman & Her episode here: https://youtu.be/v0_sqNt-70U

Back To The Roxy will be held at O2 Academy Sheffield on Saturday May 4.

Tickets can be purchased here: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/back-to-the-roxy-sheffield-04-05-2019/event/1F00563DB2095572