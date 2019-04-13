Take That Greatest Hits Tour setlist from sold-out Sheffield show

Take That kicked off their Greatest Hits Tour Live last night in Sheffield Area playing a long list of their best tracks from a ___ career.
It opened the first of four shows in the city and 52 across the UK and Ireland, supported by Rick Astley.
The band played to a sell-out crowd of 12,500 people
Star reporter Darren Burke gave the tour its first review and said: “not just a concert – its a spectacle, an eye-popping, senses filling wonderous affair that leaves even the most ardent ‘I’m sitting in my seat and not dancing’ type up and boogieing with the best of them.”
For those joining the audience over the next few months, here is what to expect.
Setlist from Sheffield, Friday, April 12:
1. Greatest Day
2. It Only Takes A Minute
3. These Days
4. Could It Be Magic
5 Everything Changes
6. Out Of Our Heads
7. Up All Night (segment)
8. A Million Love Songs
9. Sure
10. Love Ain't Here Anymore
11. Spin
12. Cry
13. Said It All
14. How Deep Is Your Love
15. Patience
16. The Flood
17. Back For Good
18. Get Ready For It
19. Everlasting
20. Giants
21. Shine
22. Never Forget
23. Shout
24. Relight My Fire
25. Babe
26. Pray
27. Rule The World