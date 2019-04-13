Take That Greatest Hits Tour setlist from sold-out Sheffield show

Take That kicked off their Greatest Hits Tour Live last night in Sheffield Area playing a long list of their best tracks from a ___ career.

It opened the first of four shows in the city and 52 across the UK and Ireland, supported by Rick Astley.

The band played to a sell-out crowd of 12,500 people

Star reporter Darren Burke gave the tour its first review and said: “not just a concert – its a spectacle, an eye-popping, senses filling wonderous affair that leaves even the most ardent ‘I’m sitting in my seat and not dancing’ type up and boogieing with the best of them.”

For those joining the audience over the next few months, here is what to expect.

Setlist from Sheffield, Friday, April 12:

1. Greatest Day

2. It Only Takes A Minute

3. These Days

4. Could It Be Magic

5 Everything Changes

6. Out Of Our Heads

7. Up All Night (segment)

8. A Million Love Songs

9. Sure

10. Love Ain't Here Anymore

11. Spin

12. Cry

13. Said It All

14. How Deep Is Your Love

15. Patience

16. The Flood

17. Back For Good

18. Get Ready For It

19. Everlasting

20. Giants

21. Shine

22. Never Forget

23. Shout

24. Relight My Fire

25. Babe

26. Pray

27. Rule The World