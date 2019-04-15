Take That Experience relight the band’s fire in Buxton

As Take That celebrate over 25 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience mark more than a decade together when they play Buxton Opera House on Thursday (April 18).

They re-create the latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs.

The five also wear accurate costumes and perform dance routines in their Greatest Hits Tour 2018.

They reproduce hits including Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants.

The band’s Robbie also performs the star’s solo hits including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.

Julie Sweeney of producers Sweeney Entertainments said: “Since forming 10 years ago, these talented performers have continued to faithfully entertain audiences with their superb renditions of Take That’s greatest hits.”