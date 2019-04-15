Show from Kate Fox in Barnsley traces history of strong northern women

A comic and thought-provoking show about the real Northern powerhouse, northern women, is coming to Barnsley.

This funny show uncovers a hidden history of writers, scientists, sportswomen, politicians, protesters and musicians.

Women in the show include Warrington swimmer Hilda James, who introduced the front crawl to the UK but was banned by her mum from competing in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Dora Thewlis was 17 when she was arrested with fellow suffragettes for attempting to rush the House of Commons and dubbed the ‘Baby Suffragette’.

St Helens footballer Lily Parr was almost 6ft and reputedly had a harder shot than any male player. She played in the first international women’s tournament between England and France in 1920.

The show was written by stand-up poet Kate Fox and features actor Joanne Holden.

To book, visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or call 01226 327000.