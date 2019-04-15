Sheffield University Drama Society production of Witness for the Prosecution completes city Agatha Christie hat-trick

In 1954, Agatha Christie became the first - and only - female writer to have three plays on at the same time in London’s West End.

Another theatrical hat-trick of her work is set to be completed in Sheffield.

QA touring company visited with a production of The Mousetrap at the Lyceum in February in March Sheffield Student Union drama society SUTCO performed And Then There Were None.

Now, Sheffield University Drama Society (SUDS) are bringing courtroom thriller Witness for the Prosecution to the University Drama Studio on Glossop Road. The play tells the tale of a young man, Leonard Vole, who is accused of murder.

He is certain that he will be found innocent because his wife is able to give him an alibi. So, when she unexpectedly retracts her statement and begins to tell another story, he and his defence team must race against the clock to prove his innocence.

SUDS’ performance of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution runs from April 10 to 13 at the University Drama Studio. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Reserve tickets online at sheffielddrama.wordpress.com/current-productions, email Suds.tickets@gmail.com or call 0114 255 3417.