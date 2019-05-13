Sheffield Tudor Players stage comedy about charity fundraisers is also raising money for city cancer charity

After the success of Allo Allo, which included sell-out performances on the Friday and Saturday nights, Tudor Players return to the Library Theatre with a comedy a little closer to home: Cheshire Cats

This play from Gail Young follows the Cheshire Cats team as they speed-walk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk. Hilary, Siobhan, Yvonne, Vicky and Maggie are attempting to walk 13 miles across the capital in record time in their decorated bras and posh new trainers, but the sixth member of the team doesn't seem to meet the physical criteria!

The fundraising is not just limited to the pages of the script, as Tudor Players will be working with Weston Park Cancer Charity to raise money for a well-deserved cause.

Cheshire Cats is a cross between a girls’ night out and a real mission to support a cause close to many hearts, with plenty of laughs and a few tears along the way.

Tudor Players perform Cheshire Cats at the Library Theatre, Sheffield from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday 18. All seats for the show are £10 (£9 concessions) and can be purchased via email to tickets@tudorplayers.net or by phone on 0114 285 3450.