Sheffield theatre maker Tommi Bryson’s show creates a transgender Disney princess

A Sheffield theatre maker has created a show about a transgender Disney princess that was inspired by a Tweet.

Last year Tommi Bryson spotted a Tweet that said: "We need a Disney princess who is transgender".

To which the overwhelming response was: "No, we don't".

Tommi said that her parody musical is a desperate attempt to figure out whether a princess could work, so that’s what the show is called – A Princess Could Work.

“What I hope the show does is reach people who haven't got a clue about trans issues or people. A Princess Could Work is about trying to find the right way to talk about trans issues; and that can only be achieved with an audience with a full breadth of experience and opinion,” she added.

“And even if people aren't fussed about all the ‘trans stuff’, it's still a fun parody musical that anyone can enjoy; although those with a familiarity with Disney musicals will get a particular kick out of it.”

Aged 19, Tommi describes herself as “a young queer theatremaker from Sheffield with a background in queer art, musicals, and community theatre”.

She is a member of the Sheffield People’s Theatre and has been seen in several productions on the Crucible stage, as well as in student productions at Sheffield College, Hillsborough.

Her show, A Princess Could Work, is at Cellar Theatre, Backfields, in Sheffield city centre, today, Friday May 10, and Saturday 11.

Book tickets online at www.cellartheatre.co.uk

The Cellar Theatre is a new fringe theatre venue, based in the old beer cellar at DINA on Cambridge Street, that aims to help make performance affordable and accessible.