Sheffield show from eco activists Doppelgangster takes an offbeat look at climate change

Pranksters and eco-activists Doppelgangster have made a theatrical call to arms in the fight against climate change in a show in Sheffield this week.

Described as part gig, part theatre, part political intervention, the two-person show looks at the growing ecological disaster.

A polar bear kills its young: it’s that emaciated polar bear from every article about climate change ever. A dashing pilot crash lands in the Arctic. He’s only got one flare left.

Now they’re stuck together on a sheet of pack ice, hoping to be saved.

Or maybe they’re just two losers in velvet lounge suits eating snow cones in a cheap Vegas motel room.

Doppelgangster are one of the world’s leading environmental and political activist theatre companies and have staged controversial performances at UN Climate Talks, corporate expos and public demonstrations.

The duo are Sheffield Hallam University lecturer in performance Dr Tom Payne and Tobias Manderson-Galvin.

The show features a jazz score written by Jules Pascoe of the band JAZZPARTY.

Doppelgangster’s Cold War is at new independent city centre performing arts venue Local Theatre on Snig Hill from May 8 to 11.

Tickets: doppelgangster.com