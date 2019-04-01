Sheffield Montgomery Theatre charity ticket giveaway to attract new audiences

Sheffield city centre theatre and arts space The Montgomery is linking up with local charities as it brings family theatre to the wider community.

The Surrey Street venue has partnered with four organisations - Tickets for Good, City Hearts, Student Action for Refugees (STAR) and Time Builders – to encourage new audiences by providing complimentary tickets to professional productions.

“We are particularly keen to attract audiences from all areas of the city, including those people who might not normally think they have access to theatre,” said marketing and programming manager Rachel Jack.

“The responses to the project has already been extremely successful and we look forward to seeing it develop in the months ahead.”

To find out more about The Mont-gomery programme, visit www.themontgomery.org.uk