Sheffield live date for Netflix comedy sensation Daniel Sloss

Rising comedy star Daniel Sloss, whose last two shows have been a huge international success on the Netflix streaming service, is performing in Sheffield.

Still just 28, his 10th solo show, called Daniel Sloss: X, has received rave reviews and comes with a warning that it deals with some challenging contemporary adult themes. His previous shows have dealt with the death of his sister, relationship break-ups and being groomed aged 13.

The show is open to age 16 and over.

Daniel has featured on Comedy Central shows Roast Battles and Drunk History, top US chat shows and Sunday Night at the Palladium and wrote, crowd-funded, directed and starred in a six-part online series, M.U.F.F.

He appears at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield on May 18. Tickets: www.livenation.co.uk