Sheffield Kenwood Hall Hotel hosts event celebrating snooker legend Cliff Thorburn

Snooker legend Cliff Thorburn is welcoming guests to an exclusive Champions Dinner on Wednesday (April 14).

The celebratory dinner will honour Cliff’s achievements throughout his prestigious career which saw him play many of his hard-fought matches in Sheffield, including becoming world champion at the Crucible in 1980. Cliff and other snooker greats including Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry are taking part in the Sheffield Masters, the World Seniors Snooker tour event that begins on Thursday.

The dinner will begin with a drinks reception and a menu dedicated to Cliff’s homeland.

Guests will also enjoy a snooker trick shot cabaret performed on the Masters Snooker table by another snooker legend; John Virgo.

The event supports The Eden Dora Trust for children with encephalitis.

To book tickets, email info@snookerlegends.co.uk