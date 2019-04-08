Sheffield Doc/Fest cancels screening of Bill Wyman film after complaints

A film festival in Sheffield has pulled a screening of a documentary about former Rolling Stones bass player Bill Wyman following hundreds of complaints about his past relationship with a teenage girl.

The Quiet One – which focuses on Wyman’s life and career – was trailed as one of the highlights of this year’s Doc/Fest, which runs from June 6 to 11.

Bill Wyman with Mandy Smith.

In what was set to be the film’s European premiere, Wyman was booked to appear for a Q&A alongside the documentary’s director Oliver Murray, but the event has been called off after the festival’s Facebook page was inundated with objections.

The complaints drew attention to the musician’s controversial relationship with his second wife, Mandy Smith, who met Wyman in 1983 when she was just 13 and he was 52.

According to Smith, the pair first had intercourse when she was only 14. They married when she was 18, but divorced two years later.

“Disgusting, embarrassing, disappointing. Be better,” read one of the comments.

Doc/Fest said: “Sheffield Doc/Fest has decided to cancel screenings of The Quiet One, and the associated Q&A with Oliver Murray and Bill Wyman. All purchased tickets will be refunded.”

Wyman, now 82, left the Stones in 1993.