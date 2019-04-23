Sheffield date for comedian Glenn Wool on ‘greatest hits’ tour

Comedian Glenn Wool is back on the road with a show dedicated to his funniest and finest punchlines, Wool’s Gold II (The Iron Pirate), coming to The Lescar in Sheffield on Friday (April 26).

Now in his forties, the comedian and new dad Wool delves into his back catalogue of material spanning 25 years to perform some of his more subversive routines. Does he still agree with his early points of view or has he finally grown up?

Glenn began his comedy career in his hometown of Vancouver in 1995. In 2017 and 18 he was the support act on Reginald D Hunter’s Some People v Reginald D. Hunter tour.

He has also appeared on TV panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks.