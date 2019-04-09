Sheffield boy Jake Saville appears at Lyceum with top opera cast in Macbeth

A Sheffield boy will join an international cast on stage when English Touring Opera bring two works to the Lyceum stage.

Jake Saville, aged 11, will perform a small but pivotal role in Macbeth as Banquo’s son.

Jake started performing at the age of six where he appeared as Master Fitzwilliam Darcy in BBC's Death Comes to Pemberley. He has since gone on to act alongside David Tennant, appeared in CITV adverts and worked as an extra in Victoria, The Royals and David Copperfield.

He also performed in ETO's production of La Boheme at the Lyceum Theatre in 2015.

ETO visit the Lyceum on April 16 and 17 with Verdi’s Macbeth and Mozart’s Greek opera Idomeneo.

In both operas, flawed leaders attempt to hold on to power, preserve peace and calm a stirring populace.