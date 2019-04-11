Seeking young musical theatre performers for a new Disney stage production in Sheffield

Sheffield city centre theatre and arts space, The Montgomery, has become a Learning Destination with Children’s University.

Children’s University is a national charity that works in partnership with schools to develop a love of learning in children by encouraging and celebrating participation in extra-curricular activities.

And now The Montgomery, in Surrey Street, is joining the network of organisations playing an active role in providing extra educational facilities for Sheffield children.

“We are very proud to have been accepted as a Learning Destination with Children’s University,” said marketing and programming Manager, Rachel Jack.

“A lot of the work we do at The Montgomery is already based around children and families so becoming part of the Children’s University network seemed like a totally natural progression.”

Learning Destinations are places which provide CU learning activities and which are publicly accessible - places like wildlife centres, zoos, historical interest sites, theatres and libraries. Each year more than 110,000 children take part in learning beyond the classroom as part of Children’s University and gain essential skills that improve their future life chances, using their special Activity Passports to record their progress and achievements.

“This is an excellent way for The Montgomery to engage with an even broader spectrum of children from across the city,” said Rachel.

“Already we have so many activities for children from theatre schools and clubs to storytelling, workshops and professional theatre shows. But Children’s University also aims to reach out to children and families in areas of low engagement, encouraging them to participate and discover new areas of stimulation and interest.”

And The Montgomery has already launched its next big project, and is seeking stars for a revival of Disney hit ‘High School Musical,’ which will take to the stage this summer, from July 29 to August 10.

Rachel added: “We’re looking for a dynamic group of 11 to 18-year-olds to take part in the creative adventure as they bring to life the stories the students of East High, dealing with issues of first love, friends, and family while balancing their classes, and passion for music and drama.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a full-scale musical theatre production. We are seeking dancers and musical theatre performers.”

Participation in the summer project costs £150 for two weeks, and the closing date is April 24. Email info@themontgomery.org.uk