See new musical comedy Drip in Doncaster at Cast theatre

Drip, a new show that was a hit at the famous Edinburgh Fringe festival, is coming to Cast theatre in Doncaster on Thursday (April 11).

Liam is 15 and he’s just signed up for Bev Road Baths’ first-ever synchronised swimming team.

He’s doing it for his best mate Caz, really.

She needs to get a team together to win the annual Project Prize at school.

She tries every year. She always loses.

But Liam’s an optimist and he’s determined to help.

There’s just one problem. Liam can’t swim.

Andrew Finnigan stars in Matthew Robins and Tom Wells’ one-man musical comedy, created by Boundless Theatre.

The show is Matthew and Tim’s second collaboration on a musical.

They also created Broken Biscuits, a story about teenagers who set up a band in a shed, that was seen at the Crucible Studio,Sheffield.