Reggae stars of UB40 celebrate anniversary with Sheffield City Hall show

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro are appearing in Sheffield as part of their 40th anniversary tour, also promoting a new release.

Latest a lbum A Real Labour Of Lov e debuted at number two in the Official Album Chart.

With 2019 marking 40 years since UB40 formed, the reggae band will be celebrating at the City Hall on Wednesday (April 3) with a greatest hit set that features Red Red Wine, Cherry Oh Baby, Rat In Mi Kitchen and Kingston Town.

Ali Campbell and Astro will be joined on stage at Sheffield City Hall on April 3 by their eight-piece reggae band.

As founding members of Britain’s biggest reggae band UB40, singer Ali Campbell and second vocalist Astro topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records with their smooth yet rootsy sound.

Between 1983 and 1998 UB40 produced three Labour Of Love albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson’s Cherry Oh Baby, Lord Creator’s Kingston Town and Johnny Osbourne’s Come Back Darling to a new, global audience.

They also topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with their reggae cover of Neil Diamond’s Red Red Wine.

Now with A Real Labour Of Love they give a fresh take on their original albums, putting the focus primarily on reggae tracks from the 1980s.

The new album was produced by Ali, whose instantly recognisable voice is augmented by the ‘sing-jay’ vocal style of Astro.

Astro sings on six of the 16 album tracks.

There are now two versions of the band, following a well-publicised split.

The other line-up, featuring Ali’s brother Robin and other founder members, play Doncaster Dome on April 25. Sadly, saxophonist Brian Travers has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and has dropped out but the tour will go ahead.