Performer Louise Orwin talks frankly to Sheffield audiences about sex in show Oh Yes Oh No

Writer and performer Louise Orwin has created this show, looking frankly at women’s experience of sex.

Oh Yes Oh No explores what it means to have sexual fantasies that don’t align with your politics.

Using audio from real-life interviews Louise conducted all over the UK, Oh Yes Oh No asks difficult questions about desire and rape culture.

Challenging the audience to rethink their views on desire, this dark, provocative yet playful work explores a subject which is rarely addressed publicly, especially in the wake of #MeToo.

Louise said: “I am a survivor of sexual violence and I am obsessed with sex. Why does it feel like those two things shouldn’t exist in the same sentence?

“Oh Yes Oh No is an attempt to untangle these things from one another, in an effort to reclaim my sexuality for myself once and for all.”

The show is t Theatre Deli, Eyre Street on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25. Tickets: www.theatredeli.co.uk