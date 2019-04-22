Peak District theatre group play it for laughs in classic comedy When We Are Married

In 1908, three respectable, well-to-do couples – married on the same day in the same chapel by the same minister – have gathered to celebrate 25 years of blissful matrimony… or so they all think at first.

The happy celebrations are brought to a sudden halt by a shocking revelation.

As home truths fly like confetti and conjugal rites turn to farcical fights, an evening of sparkling comic mayhem ensues in J B Priestley’s classic Yorkshire comedy, When We Are Married.

Hope Amateur Dramatic Independent Theatre (HADIT) are on stage at the Methodist Hall, Edale Road, Hope from Thursday, Spril 25 to Saturday 27.

Performances take place at 7.30pm nightly (doors open at 7pm).

Tickets (£8) are available from Watson’s Farm Shop in Hope or ring 01433 620665, which is also the number for further information.

Friday’s performance is already sold out, though.