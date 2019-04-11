More than 12,000 catch a glimpse of spectacular Phlegm exhibition in former Sheffield cutlery works

More than 12,000 people caught a glimpse of the spectacular sculpture exhibition which transformed a former Sheffield cutlery works, organisers have announced.

Visitors queued around the block to see artist Phlegm’s sculptures – the latest solo show by the acclaimed cartoonist and illustrator, who is well-known as the ‘Sheffield Banksy’ for shunning publicity, preferring instead to remain anonymous.

The Mausoleum of the Giants exhibition at the Eye Witness Works. Picture: Chris Etchells

And, with work to transform the Eye Witness Works into apartments getting underway, the Mausoleum of the Giants exhibition came to an end on Saturday but there will still be the chance to see the sculptures, with some being put on show at venues across the city, including The House skate park in Neepsend.

READ MORE: MPs support Sheffield MP and Rotherham child abuse survivors’ bid to strip rights of rapist fathers

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, director of city and culture at University of Sheffield, said: “In total 12,081 visitors came to the exhibition, thousands of feedback forms are being processed alongside data from Twitter and Instagram and emails.

“The exhibition was a partnership with the University of Sheffield, Welcome to Sheffield and the Culture Consortium and funded by an Arts Council Cultural Destinations award.

The Mausoleum of the Giants exhibition at the Eye Witness Works. Picture: Chris Etchells

READ MORE: Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham resume after fault

“It was staffed by volunteers, over 150, who contributed much to the overall festivity and good-natured element of the exhibition.

“Chris Saunders photographed all stages of the exhibition over the past five months, covering the artist at work, the opening night, visitors and of course their final resting place to be published as a momentum for something we all achieved together.

“Volunteers such as aptly named queue charmers Nigel and Barry appeared nearly every weekend to hand out sweets, inform crowds of their waiting time and tell stories of how they worked alongside the artist to make the Giants.”

One of the sculptures from the Phlegm exhibition at The House Skate park in Neepsend.

READ MORE: Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

Rob Bannister, owner of the House, said Phlegm used to work at the skate park and had donated some of the exhibits to the facility.

He said: “Phlegm is a friend of mine and has donated all sorts. We have got some heads, arms and some legs.

“We’ve got a head up but the position it’s in is just temporary but it was too big to fit in the store room.

“Once they are all up we will be having an open evening with no skating where people can come and see them.”