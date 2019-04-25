Live music weekends return to Leopold Square this Bank Holiday

The sounds of jazz, blues and soul music will be heard at Leopold Square this weekend, with the return of the venue’s live music weekends.

Kicking off the event on Saturday, May 4, will be rising Sheffield star Sophie Henderson who will entertain visitors with a mix of jazz, soul, blues and pop.

Then on Sunday May 5, Jenny Smith will be bringing her mix of jazz and soul, and will be joined by a band of top-notch musicians.

As a launch weekend special, the music continues on bank holiday Monday when Emily West will be performing jazz, soul and funk classics.

Live music will also be at Leopold Sqaure every Saturday and Sunday between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Nick Yates, from Leopold Square, said: “We are delighted to bring back our live music programme. Lovers of jazz, soul and swing music are in for a treat.”