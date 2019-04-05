Little Comets sneak into famous Sheffield lift for music video

A popular indie band have used the famous Sheffield paternoster lift in their most recent music video, after breaking a few rules to get there.

Little Comets, who hail from Newcastle, filmed the video for their new single American Tuna. The song takes inspiration from keyboard player Matt Saxon’s long distance relationship with his fiance.

The band say the new tune “embraces the need for escapism in a world which is falling apart.”

Speaking to Clash magazine, frontman Rob Coles said: “We couldn’t get permission to film using the paternosta lift at Sheffield University but as we had previous form there in crashing university lectures and playing songs, we decided to risk been thrown out again and went ahead anyway.

“The only time we got stopped was when a woman from one of the offices, which were on every floor, asked us what we were doing. Micky had provided everyone with cover stories so I told her that we were filming a video so I could propose to my girlfriend. She was really lovely and said it was a very romantic thing to do so she left us to get on with it.”

Sheffield Views..Pictured is Sheffield University Arts Tower...Pic Steve Ellis

The paternoster lift, in the Arts Tower, is one of only two in the UK, it has no doors and works on continuous loop without stopping.

Sheffield University were excited to see their special lift star in the video.

Philip Brown said: “As a member of the University of Sheffield staff I had to grin at Little Comets’ new music video published today when I saw it was filmed aboard the paternoster lift in the Arts Tower.”

The University of Sheffield also tweeted: “A Little Comets music video filmed entirely in the paternoster lift, what a time to be alive.”

One fan, called Gina, commented: “Sneaking into a university is so retro for you guys. Sweet, clever and funny.”

They have a big fan base in Sheffield and have played at various venues across the city including the Leadmill, Plug, O2 Arena and at Tramlines.