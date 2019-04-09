Ladyboys celebrate 21 glitzy years with their new show

The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back in town with a new tour that celebrates “21 diamante-studded years” of shows.

They describe their show as “a cabaret like no other cabaret performed by girls like no other girls, featuring 16 of the world’s most beautiful and stunning showgirls…who just happen to be men!

“Oh… and a grumpy dwarf from Oldham.”

The all-new production is billed as bigger and as glitzy and glamorous as ever, and audiences are positively encouraged to sing along with the songs.

During this tour, the cast will get through:

315 lipsticks

400 eyeshadow packs

200 blushers

2360 sets of eyelashes

640 tubs of foundation

640 bottles of perfume

1280 face masks

50 hairbrushes

32 sets of hair straighteners

60 tubs of hair gel

52 wigs

300 metres of cotton used in repairs

4,200 replaced sequins and diamantes

400 costumes

256 pairs of shoes

1,120 pairs of tights