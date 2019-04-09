Ladyboys celebrate 21 glitzy years with their new show

The Ladyboys of Bangkok are back in town with a new tour that celebrates “21 diamante-studded years” of shows.
They describe their show as “a cabaret like no other cabaret performed by girls like no other girls, featuring 16 of the world’s most beautiful and stunning showgirls…who just happen to be men!
“Oh… and a grumpy dwarf from Oldham.”
The all-new production is billed as bigger and as glitzy and glamorous as ever, and audiences are positively encouraged to sing along with the songs.
During this tour, the cast will get through:
315 lipsticks
400 eyeshadow packs
200 blushers
2360 sets of eyelashes
640 tubs of foundation
640 bottles of perfume
1280 face masks
50 hairbrushes
32 sets of hair straighteners
60 tubs of hair gel
52 wigs
300 metres of cotton used in repairs
4,200 replaced sequins and diamantes
400 costumes
256 pairs of shoes
1,120 pairs of tights