Join the party as Local Theatre opens in Sheffield

A new Sheffield theatre is opening on Saturday night (April 6) with a free launch party.

The Local Theatre at 24-6 Snig Hill aims to open up access to theatre and the arts for artists, performers and audiences, including for people with disabilities, BAME and LGBT groups.

After an introduction ot the theatre by co-founders Miranda Debenham and Tim Norwood, four city performers take to the stage.

The Glummer Twins, David Harmer and Ray Globe, recently turned 60. It’s just a number, though. Right? They celebrate the joys, absurdities and indignities of getting older.

In You, Me and Godzilla Too, Jowanna Rose plays a woman who returns home after a nightmare party and attempts to scramble through a series of life labels, Ikea furniture, failures and reconciliations, all with the help of her chair!

Sheffield improv troupe Stürike Comedy present fast-paced storytelling, created from audience suggestions.

Desmond’s Republic looks back to floods that hit Lancaster in December 2015. Callum Berridge met with friends and they made a pot of stew over a gas camping stove. In the show, Callum weaves together truth and fiction as he and the audience make a pot of stew to share together in the darkness.

Doors open at 6pm and the first act starts at 7.30pm. Book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk