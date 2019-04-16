Funny music show in Sheffield with Taskmaster TV star Alex Horne

Comedy and music combine in a live show by a popular TV comedian and his band.

The six-headed comedy band The Horne Section are set to embark on their first-ever national tour, taking in Sheffield City Hall Ballroom on April 23.

The Horne Section combine music and comedy in a typically unpredictable way, blending stupid songs with a carnival atmosphere and plenty of puns.

Their publicity says: “Expect a mixture of toe-tapping tunes, exceptional musicality and five talented musicians being made to do silly things by bearded comedian, and creator and star of Taskmaster, Alex Horne.”

The band’s TV credits include regular appearances in Dictionary Corner on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the Last Leg Christmas Special on Channel 4, as well as a two-hour special The Horne Section Television Programme on UKTV comedy channel Dave, as well as three Radio 4 series. They also do a hit podcast.

Alex was also the brains behind Taskmaster, a comedy show that has become a massive international hit. He plays the sidekick to Taskmaster Greg Davies, who sets crazy tasks for a group of comedians to perform.