First Peak District performance of musical comedy The Bakewell Bake-Off

Take seven eager baking competition contestants and three feuding judges who each claim to have the original recipe for Bakewell’s famous pudding.

Mix with a bewildered hostess and you have the recipe for a musical comedy coming to the region for the first time.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group perform The Bakewell Bake Off at Dronfield Civic Hall and in Bakewell.

“The show has never been done on its home ground so it’s fantastic to have it performed both in Dronfield and Bakewell,” said one of the creators Katherine Glover, who also plays contestant Flora Drizzle.

The show is being performed at Dronfield Civic Hall from May 15 to 18 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm – ticket line 01246 416364.

The Bakewell performance is at the Medway Centre on Sunday, May 19 at 7.30pm – tickets from www.medwaycentre.co.uk