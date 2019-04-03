Festival celebrates grassroots talent

The talents of musicians from the city’s grassroots community will be celebrated at a charity festival.

Saltstock has been organised with the aim of showcasing what can be achieved outside the confines of mainstream education.

All profits from the festival will be split between two chosen childrens' charities; Concord All Stars Junior Marching Band and PACT Sheffield.

Much of the festival is underpinned by the Concord All Stars, a community-based marching band that has helped provide access to music for many of the city’s young people since it was formed in 1984.

Five of the seven acts performing at Saltstock have had members that have come up through the ranks of the All Stars, and the band themselves will help close the show.

The man behind the festival, James Child, will be performing with renowned Sheffield 20-piece party band Tin Soldiers.

James Salt said: “It has been wonderful to see this event grow. Our original aim was to provide a family friendly music festival that children could attend with their parents.

“We’ve tried to keep it affordable and raise the maximum amount for charity. We’ve received fantastic support from our amazing roster of musicians.”

James’ dad, jazz legend Ralph Salt, will also be performing a set of swing jazz with popular crooner Alfie Ryan. Former The Voice contestant Sam O’Hara will also be performing with his band The Soul Battalion.

The festival started three years ago to raise funds for the Concord All Stars.

Saltstock takes place on Saturday, April 13 in the Club Room of Hallam University Hubs Building, 6 Paternoster Row. Visit www.tickettailor.com/events/saltstock to buy the tickets.