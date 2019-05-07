Family fun at Sheffield’s Highland Fling

Crowds flocked to Graves Park on Monday as the annual Highland Fling returned to Sheffield promising fun for all the family.

An extreme mountain bike show, pet dog show and Highland Strongman display were just some of the attractions on offer for bank holiday revellers who attended the 16th Highland Fling Country Fair.

All the fun of the fair

Animal lovers were in their element with the display of new-born spring animals and the farm’s usual residents – goats, pigs, donkeys, llamas and chickens – ready for some visitor attention.

Those looking for more of a thrill were invited to check out British Cycling’s Go Ride skills sessions or join the fun fair, which offered rides for all ages.

There was also a kids’ activity marquee, offering activities, arts and crafts with an array of food stalls for grown-ups giving them a chance to pick up some local produce and tasty treats.

The event was delivered by Sheffield City Council in partnership with Heart FM.

Strongmen put on a deadlift competition

Mayday Maypole dancing