Families will be able to enjoy a free, interactive trail across Sheffield city centre this Easter as Brearley Bear returns to the city for Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt for Little Eggsplorers.

Following the success of the Sheffield Christmas Trail, which saw almost 5,000 families complete an interactive trail around Sheffield city centre, Sheffield BID is bringing Brearley Bear back to Sheffield city centre from 18 – 22 April.

Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt is free for families to take part. Little Eggsplorers will have to solve clues to find seven giant Easter eggs which have been hidden in venues across Sheffield city centre. Each Little Eggsplorers who finds every egg will receive a special choctastic prize.

This is the third interactive trail organised by Sheffield BID, following the success of Sheffield Bricktropolis in August 2018, which saw LEGO fans from across the country visit the city to see the world’s landmarks made from LEGO bricks, and the Sheffield Christmas Trail, which saw thousands of families visit the city centre over the festive season.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt for Little Eggsplorers encourages families to visit the city centre over Easter weekend and helps boost footfall for city centre businesses over the bank holiday. It’s an opportunity for shops, restaurants and other businesses to reach new customers and for the public to enjoy a day out in Sheffield city centre.”

“Visitor trails are a fantastic way to encourage people to explore the city centre and visit areas they may not usually pass through. This is the third interactive trail Sheffield BID has delivered. Through our trails we have attracted more than 30,000 visitors to Sheffield city centre, boosting the city centre’s economy by an estimated £1.1 million.

Brearley Bear was first introduced to Sheffield in November 2018, when Sheffield BID introduced the Sheffield Christmas Trail to the city’s festive events calendar. The character is expected to return throughout the year for a number of family events organised by Sheffield BID.

Brearley Bear said: “I need the help of some Little Eggsplorers to help me find seven giant Easter eggs hidden in Sheffield city centre. I know the children of Sheffield are egg-cellent detectives and will be able to solve the clues to find the eggs. I’m so egg-cited!”

Brearley Bear’s Easter Egg Hunt for Little Eggsplorers will take place from 18 – 22 April and is free to take part. Collect an Easter Egg Hunt leaflet from Unit 1, Surrey Street or download one online at www.brearleybear.co.uk. For the latest updates from Brearley Bear, follow him on Twitter on @BrearleyBear.