Doncaster to see classic ghost story Turn of the Screw on stage

A production of Henry James’ iconic ghost story Turn of the Screw – the inspiration for Susan Hill’s scary The Woman in Black – is coming to Doncaster.

It’s 1840. A young governess agrees to look after two orphaned children in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house.

But shortly after her arrival, she realises that they are not alone. There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The Governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others.

Years later, confronted by the past, she is compelled to account for what actually happened to her and the innocents under her protection. This fresh, thrilling adaptation from Tim Luscombe deftly retains the ambiguity of James’ original and lets you draw your own conclusions about the events at Bly and where guilt resides.

Star Janet Dibley became a household name in ITV hit series The Two of Us. She went on to star in a number of TV roles including EastEnders, Doctors, Broadchurch and more recently Coronation Street. Maggie McCarthy has worked extensively in film, TV and theatre including Call the Midwife for the BBC.

Turn of the Screw is at Cast in Doncaster from April 30 to May 4. Website: castindoncaster.com