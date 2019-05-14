Doncaster show for South Yorkshire star actor Brian Blessed

The South Yorkshire actor and adventurer with the famous booming voice is speaking on stage about his career.

The son of a miner, Brian Blessed was born in 1936 in Mexborough and grew up in the mining village of Goldthorpe, near Barnsley.

He trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before beginning a distinguished and varied career, which has encompassed all media.

Brian first came to national fame as Pc ‘Fancy’ Smith in the TV police series Z-Cars from 1962 to 1965.

His most famous film role came when he was cast as Prince Vultan in the 1980 film Flash Gordon, for which he is remembered for the exclamation of "Gordon's alive!" in that characteristic huge voice.

Brian famously tried unsuccessfully to climb Mount Everest three times without using oxygen in the manner of early mountaineers. One attempt was recorded for the TV documentary Summit Fever.

The national treasure will be sure to enthrall his audience with his famously larger-than-life persona and hilarious stories of a long and fascinating life, on and off stage.