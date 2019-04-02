Dance show Wasteland looks for singers to play miners in Barnsley

They fought for their families, their livelihoods, their communities, their futures and for an industry… but what happened to the families who survived the miners’ strike of 1984/85?

Acclaimed choreographer Gary Clarke proudly presents his new show Wasteland, a thrilling yet deeply touching dance theatre production and the eagerly-awaited sequel to his multi-award-winning hit COAL.

The show was created to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Grimethorpe Colliery and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture.

There’s a chance for four non-professional male singers to join the cast of this major new theatre event as it comes to The Civic at Barnsley on June 6-8.

The Gary Clarke Company is looking for four men aged over 40 who are members of community choirs or singing groups to play ex-coal miners.

No professional experience is necessary but applicants should have experience of learning songs from memory and singing in unison.

The role will involve some moving on and around the stage and interacting with other members of the company.

Singers will be supported throughout the process by acclaimed Musical Director Steven Roberts, choreographer and director Gary Clarke and professional dance artist Alistair Goldsmith, all working with everyone’s individual needs and abilities.

Music and tracks will be provided four weeks in advance of the choir intensive rehearsals, where participants will work directly with the company to learn the show.

Throughout the process, each singer will receive a food and travel allowance to cover rehearsals and performances.

Neil Abdy, who grew up in the mining community of Nottinghamshire and whose father was a miner, was one of the team of volunteers who took part in a special preview at CAST in Doncaster in 2018.

He says: “Being given the opportunity to be part of this excellent work was unbelievable.

“Everyone made us feel special and the friendship and camaraderie was excellent.

“I have a new spring in my step. If you have the opportunity to take part, definitely give it a go.

“It’s one of the best experiences you will ever have working with this wonderful team!”

For inquiries or to register interest, call engagement manager Laura Barber on 07391 621966 or email engagementGCC@gmail.com

Find out more about the show at wastelandtour.co.uk