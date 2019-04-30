D-Day appeal to Sheffield residents ahead of 75 anniversary                                                                   

Retro is appealing for Sheffielders with connections to D-Day to come forward, as the country prepares to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of the liberation of Europe.

Whatever your link or connection to the campaign might be, and however small or tenuous it is, Retro would love to hear about it….

The Pegasus Bridge in Normandy will once again be the scene of an ugly confrontation with the Airborne Forces Museum, which chronicles the heroic events of June 6, 1944, when a coup de main gliderborne force launched D-Day - the Allied invasion of Occupied Europe is at stake

Music lovers at Wentworth Music Festival in South Yorkshire will be among those to help commemorate the special date, on June 15, with a fantastic flypast of a WW11 Lancaster Bomber.

One of only two Lancasters in the world that remain airworthy, the plane, that is based at RAF Coningsby, will fly over the grand old house of Wentworth Woodhouse at some point during the afternoon.

Festival organiser and pet safety co-ordinator Matt Foster said: “We are so proud that The RAF has agreed to let us honour our heroes in this way.

“We are big supporters of our armed forces and will have some there on the day of the festival, but to get the flypast, having recently seen the one in Endcliffe Park, is just amazing.”

Plans are in motion for veterans to gather in a big parade and ceremony at Norfolk Heritage Park remembering all those who took part in the D-Day landings and the ensuing campaign.

Normandy veterans will get involved in the anniversary celebrations in Sheffield and across the country where at all possible. The D-Day landings of June 6, 1944, on the northern coast of France heralded the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe. But many Normandy veterans arrived in France on later dates as support was drafted in.