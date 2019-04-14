Country star Gretchen Peters add strings for Sheffield City Hall appearance

Country music star Gretchen Peters appears in her third different live line-up when she returns to Sheffield to play the City Hall Ballroom on Wednesday (April 17).

She has been before with her band and teamed up with fellow country performers Suzy Bogguss and Matricia Berg for Wine, Women and Song.

Now she will play with her band and the Southern Fried String Quartet for the Strings Attached tour.

Some 23 years on from her debut album, The Secret Of Life, Peters relishes the opportunity to try something a little different again.

“The addition of strings lends a whole new dimension to the songs, and playing them this way is a thrill like no other,” she says.

Peters is known as a fine country music singer and writer. She has written hits for George Strait, Patty Loveless, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Jimmy LaFave and Etta James.

Her songs often cross into folk and country rock, too.