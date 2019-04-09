Comedians play for laughs at Barnsley’s April Fools festival

Barnsley is playing host to top comedy acts all this month with the return of its April Fools comedy festival.

Barnsley will welcome popular comedians such as Gary Delaney, one of Britain's leading one-liner comics, who returns to the road with Gagster’s Paradise on April 26 at The Civic.

Acts appearing this week include improv stars The Noise Next Door at The Civic on Saturday (April 13) and stand-up Carl Hutchinson at The Electric Theatre on the same night, giving his unique adolescent approach to grown-up issues.

Next Wednesday afternoon there’s a comedy club for kids at The Civic and in the evening an adult comedy club at Jock’s Cavern features Ben Van Der Velde, Abigoliah Schamaun and George Egg.

More details online at www.barnsleycivic.co.uk