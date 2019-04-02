Comedian Mark Thomas takes the pulse of the NHS in Sheffield shows

A new comedy show with a political edge from Mark Thomas looks at the NHS at 70.

Mark brings his now famous style of theatre, comedy, investigative journalism and reportage to the show.

Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84. If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100.

What will they both look like then, he asks?

Based on a series of residencies and interviews with leading experts in and on the NHS, Mark uses his own demise to explore the state we’re in, what's going wrong in our NHS, how it can go right, and what the future might hold for us all.

Mark, who appeared on six series of the Mark Thomas Comedy Product for Channel 4, combines his comedy with political stunts and actions to tackle a range of subjects including arms sales, big business activities and trade union rights.

He has also performed more theatrically-based shows on subjects including a fellow activist who turned out to be an arms company spy and his building worker dad’s love of opera.

Check-Up: Our NHS at 70 tours to Sheffield University Drama Studio on April 16 and 17.

For tickets, go to performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/whats-on/