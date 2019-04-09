Comedian Mark Steel in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Buxton, laughing at a strange new world

Not long ago, it seemed highly unlikely the UK would vote to leave the EU, thought comedian Mark Steel.

Donald Trump was a buffoon who surely wasn’t going to beat Hilary Clinton and Mark was living the married suburban ideal.

Since then, it’s all change, But don’t worry, as Mark thinks Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright.

Mark’s sell-out show Who Do I Think I Am revealed that his birth father was a world backgammon champion. Now the star of Radio 4’s Mark Steel’s in Town and newspaper columnist is back on the road with a new show that is guaranteed to make the world seem even more bizarre than it is.

Mark has written and presented series on BBC Radio 4 and BBC and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He has also appeared on BBC2’s QI and Room 101. He has written several acclaimed books, including Reasons To Be Cheerful and What’s Going On, and writes a weekly column for The Independent, for which he won Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

He is appearing at the Pomegranate, Chesterfield on April 28, Cast in Doncaster on May 30 and Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre the next night.