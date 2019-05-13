Chesterfield date for Strictly TV duo Ian Waite and Vincent Simone in The Ballroom Boys

BBC Strictly Come Dancing male professionals Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are joining together for the first time in their new production The Ballroom Boys, a show they say is going to be “a lot of fun!”!

So what made the two popular professionals join up for a so-called boys’ tour?

Ian said: “With so many Strictly tours going out on the road in 2019, we wanted to do something a bit different, so Vincent and I spoke about a boys’ reunion and The Ballroom Boys idea came to life!”

Argentine tango legend Vincent and king of the ballroom Ian will be joined by two professional female dancers and a vocalist. The night will be packed with dances, songs and banter! Expect the waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and of course, the Argentine tango.

Simone said: “I’m looking forward to working with Ian again! As you know, we are both quite funny, if I say so myself!”

The Ballroom Boys are coming to the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield on Thursday, May 16. Box office: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk