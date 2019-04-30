Celebrate 100th birthday of jazz icon Nat King Cole with X-Factot star Andy Abraham

Music star Andy Abraham is to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest performers, Nat King Cole, in the year that the jazz icon would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

Andy, who achieved fame on ITV’s The X Factor, will take his Nat King Cole Songbook tour to Sheffield’s Penistone Paramount theatre on Saturday, May 4.

Andy said Nat as one of his greatest inspirations.

“I feel extremely honoured that I get to celebrate a true legend in this way. This show really targets people who share my enjoyment of Nat’s music.

“His legacy, which has lived long in the industry, is something I really admire, and I think the fact that his music is still widely regarded as some of the best the industry, demonstrates the sheer impact he had on the world.”

The show will be a mix of the pianist and vocalist’s most-loved songs, and commentary from Andy. www.andyabraham.co.uk for tickets.