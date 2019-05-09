Blast from the past as Wallace & Gromit heads to Sheffield City Hall

Wallace & Gromit brings its Musical Marvels show to Sheffield for the first time this weekend, as its iconic characters take to the big screen with live orchestral accompaniment,

Local audiences will be treated to brand new music to accompany Musical Marvels this Sunday, which was first screened at the BBC Proms in 2012.

It will be presented, along with interactive escapades and enthusiastic entertainment, by presenter Matthew Sharp and the Picture House Orchestra.

This is a fantastic opportunity for young audiences to experience live classical music for the first time, in an accessible, fun way.

Parents will also enjoy reliving their youth, with a screening in the second half of the all-time classic Aardman animation, The Wrong Trousers, again with live orchestral accompaniment – a world first.

Sheffield City Hall is the perfect venue for Musical Marvels, allowing children to step into the world of live classical music and the theatre in beautiful surroundings that are bound to create memories before the show even begins.

There will also be a chance to join a model making workshop before or after the show, giving fans of all ages the opportunity to learn from Aardman’s expert model builders and take home their very own Gromit.

The tour is presented by Carrot Productions – who have been given exclusive rights to tour the productions.

Carrot Productions managing director, Rachel Whibley, said: “With six years’ experience behind us of presenting The Snowman to thousands of satisfied audience members across the country, we are well placed to deliver this wonderful Wallace & Gromit programme.

“It will be a pleasure to present such a high-quality show in partnership with the inspirational team at Aardman, providing huge fun for audiences of all ages”.

Sean Clarke, head of rights and brand development at Aardman, added: “Carrot Productions have produced a fantastic show, featuring live orchestral music for one of Aardman’s best loved shorts, The Wrong Trousers, and we look forward to audiences across the UK having the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience.”

There are two performances of Musical Marvels taking place in Sheffield on Sunday May 19, at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets start at £12.32 including booking fee, and the show runs for 85 minutes including an interval.

Visit www.carrotproductions.com for more details on the show, or to book your tickets.