Barnsley audience to hear stories from Jason Donovan about showbiz life

Actor and pop star Jason Donovan will tell stories about Kylie, Joseph, Neighbours, I’m a Celebrity and more on stage in Barnsley.

Spend an intimate evening with the Australian star, celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt.

This autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through his life, with stories about the stars and shows he has worked with on screen and stage.

Hear some new stories (and possibly one or two you’ve heard before!) plus some of the songs you know and love.

The Civic venue of just 336 seats will help to get fans really up close.

Jason Donovan & His Amazing Midlife Crisis Tour will be at The Civic, Barnsley on Saturday, May 4.

Tickets are sold out but there is a waiting list. More information at www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or call the box office on 01226 327000.