Get set for a summer of pop – because 80s hitmakers Bananarama and Abba-tribute favourites Bjorn Again are coming to Sheffield!

The groups will take centre stage at this year’s Music In The Gardens which is returning to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens in July.

The three day event, which takes place between July 5 and 7, will also include a Movie Music in The Gardens concert in the picturesque surroundings of one of Sheffield’s favourite outdoor spots.

Here’s your complete guide to this year’s concerts with everything you need to know!

WHEN IS IT?

Music In The Gardens takes place from July 5-7. Bananarama will perform on July 5, Bjorn Again on July 6 and Movie Music In the Gardens will take place on July 7.

WHERE IS IT?

All three shows will take place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens which is in Clarkehouse Road.

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

Entry is scheduled to be permitted from 6pm each evening. The music is scheduled to begin from 7.30pm (7pm Sunday) and will finish by 10pm.

Bananarama are coming to Sheffield.

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Both Bananarama and Bjorn Again are advertising support acts, but at this stage, no announcement has been made over who will be joining them on stage. The Movie Music In The Gardens concert will not feature any support artists.

WHAT WILL THEY PLAY?

Bananarama: After reuniting with Siobhan Fahey for a series of gigs as the original Bananarama trio in 2018, the group are now back to a duo once more, featuring Sara Dallin and Keren Westwood.

Bjorn Again will perform on the Saturday night at Music In The Gardens.

The group have an extensive back catalogue to pick from – so expect all the classic hits that made them huge stars back in the 1980s.

Venus, Robert De Niro’s Waiting, Love In The First Degree, Really Saying Something and Shy Boy will all no doubt get an airing.

There’s also Cruel Summer, It Ain’t What You Do (It’s The Way That You Do It) and Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye which could also feature.

Bjorn Again: Founded in 1988 in Australia, Bjorn Again are a light-hearted parody of Scandinavian supergroup ABBA, recreating the sound and stage set up of Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid in all their 70s glory.

Naturally, their set draws from the ABBA canon of pop hits so expect classic such as Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Super Trouper, Take A Chance On Me and many more.

There might even be a touch of Erasure – when the Brit dancepop duo released an EP of Abba covers in 1992, Bjorn Again responded with their collection of the songs of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke in an Abba style.

Movie Music In The Gardens: As the name suggests, Sunday’s concert will be a trawl through a host of classic and much loved movie themes, suiting all tastes and genres and covering vast swathes of Hollywood hits. There’s sure to be something you’ll like!

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking from the city centre to the Botanical Gardens in Clarkehouse Road is about half an hour or so. A route along West Street and Glossop Road is probably the easiest and most direct way to get to the venue.

Buses:

There are regular buses from the city centre to Sheffield Botanical Gardens. For buses serving the Gardens’ main entrance on Clarkehouse Road, use numbers 10 (hourly), 30 (half-hourly) and 505 (hourly). Ecclesall Road for the Thompson Road entrance is served by numbers 81, 82, 83, 84, 85 and 88 every few minutes. See www.travelsouthyorkshire.com for details

Trams:

The University of Sheffield Supertram stop is the nearest to Sheffield Botanical Gardens and is about a ten minute walk from the venue. The stop is served by the yellow and blue routes from the city centre.

Trams are every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams to the city centre and University.

Taxis:

Sheffield city centre to the Botanical Gardens is only a five minute journey and metered taxis are in ready supply outside Sheffield railway station. Expect to pay around around £9 for the journey - however this can depend on the number or passengers and baggage.

Trains:

The nearest railway stations is Sheffield, which is connected to the Gardens by tram or by bus at Sheffield Interchange, which is a short walk across the road from the railway station.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: S10 2LN.

This will direct you to the main entrance of the Botanical Gardens on Clarkehouse Road.

If you are travelling by car, take the B6069 to reach the Clarkehouse Road entrance or the A625 for the Thompson Road entrance.

There are no car parks at the venue. Some disabled parking is available but this is limited - please contact the venue if you will need a disabled parking space reserving. Some on-street car-parking is available, however this is very limited and strictly monitored by parking wardens.

The venue strongly recommends visitors to make alternative travel arrangements to the venue rather than by car.

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are plenty of hotels in the city centre to suit all tastes and budgets, with all the major chains like Premier Inn, Travelodge, Ibis, Novotel and Easy Hotel represented.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

There will be a wide range of food and drink stalls inside the venue. While guests are allowed to bring their own picnic hampers, pillows, alcohol and chairs for the concert, open fires, candles, BBQ’s and Chinese lanterns are prohibited for safety reasons.

Only gazebos hired via SIV or Music in the Gardens are allowed. Tents or any other temporary structure deemed to be a hazard or to cause visual impairment to other guests is prohibited.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Pets are welcome, but must be kept on a short lead. However, guests are advised that loud fireworks will conclude the performance on Sunday evening.

There will be a first aid tent on site.

A cash machine is NOT available at the venue. The nearest cash machine to the Botanical Gardens can be accessed via the venue’s Thompson Road entrance. This is the HSBC branch on Ecclesall Road.

ARE CHILDREN ALLOWED?

Yes, children are allowed, but young people under the age of 17 need to be accompanied and supervised by a paying adult over the age of 18.

WHAT ABOUT FACILITIES FOR THOSE WITH DISABILITIES?

Stewards will do all they can to help visitors with disabilities enjoy the event:

There are easy access pathways throughout the venue and adapted and easy access toilets are available at the venue. A priority seating area will be allocated for those who make this request. Disabled parking is available, however, as space is limited this must be arranged in advance, please email info@musicinthegardens.co.uk

Policy for carers of the disabled: Tickets can be ordered either over the phone 0114 2233 777 or in person at the Sheffield City Hall Booking office. If over the phone, payment for both tickets will be taken and a refund of the carer's ticket will be made on presentation of proof of a Carer when you collect the tickets from the booking office. If you visit the booking office in person, this can be achieved without pre-paying the ticket as long as you present your documentary evidence at the booking office.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK OR SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Ecclesall Road and West Street are within short walking distance and both offer a range of pubs, cafes, restaurants, takeaways, bars and convenience stores to suit all budgets and tastes.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

For regularly updated information and for new additions to the line-up, search for Music In The Gardens - Sheffield Botanical Gardens on Facebook, @musicitgardens on Twitter or visit www.musicinthegardens.co.uk

HOW DO I GET A TICKET?

Tickets are available online at www.musicinthegardens.co.uk or via telephone on 0114 22 33 777. 9am - 8pm Monday to Saturday.

In person tickets can be bought via:

SIV Tickets Box Office at Sheffield City Hall - Monday - Saturday 9.00am to 5.30pm

The Design Studio - Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Monday - Saturday 9.30am-6pm, Sunday - 11am-4pm

The Curator's House Bistro - Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road

7 Days a week 9.45am-5pm

Ringinglow Toys and Gifts - Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road

Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm

From the Brocco Bank Gate from 6.00pm on the day of the event.

CAN I BUY A TICKET ON THE DAY?

Subject to availability. The venue advises that all tickets be bought in advance. There are no refunds for unused tickets purchased. Tickets cannot be transferred or exchanged. Lost tickets cannot be replaced.

WHAT’S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

Detailed forecasts are available at BBC Weather